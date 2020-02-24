How to mute keywords and hashtags in Twitter

tech

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 15:47 IST

Is a certain keyword or hashtag on Twitter bothering you? If it is, fret not as Twitter has a feature that allows users to block certain keywords and hashtags that they would not like to see in their feeds and notifications.

The tweets with muted words or hashtags, however, will be visible through the search. If you have opted for a mobile notification for the accounts they follow, then notifications from those accounts will continue as usual even if they include the muted word or hashtag.

Follow these steps to mute a word or hashtag on desktop follow these steps:

· Log into your Twitter account.

· Go to Settings and Privacy.

· Click on the Privacy and Safety tab.

· Under the Safety section, hit the Muted tab.

· Select Muted Words.

· Hit the ‘+’ icon on the top right corner of the tab.

· Write the word or hashtag you would like to mute.

· Under the Mute From section, choose if you would want to mute the word or hashtag from Home Timeline or Notifications, or both.

· If you opt to mute from notifications, there are two categories — from anyone and from people you don’t follow.

· You can also select a time period until which you want the word or hashtag to be muted. The time span includes forever, 30 days from now, 7 days from now and 24 hours from now.

· Click save to enable it.

ALSO READ: Twitter confirms it is working on these features to fight spreading of misinformation

The feature can be enabled through both phone and laptop and it is not case sensitive. Punctuations within words or phrases can be added too. Also, putting punctuation at the end of a word is not compulsory.

When muting a word, the hashtag of the word automatically gets muted. A user can mute words and phrases that are as long as a tweet. This feature is possible across all Twitter-supported languages.