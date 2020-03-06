How to open multiple tabs in Google Chrome at once

tech

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 18:03 IST

Packed with top notch features, Google Chrome has the ability to open your favourite tabs when you launch it.

When one opens Chrome, it either goes to start page or the last opened web pages. But you if you want the browser to open particular tabs at the outset, this is possible by changing some settings.

• Open Google Chrome

• Click on the three vertical dots symbol present on the extreme top right corner

• Go to settings from the drop down menu

• On the settings page, click on ‘On Startup’ option listed on the left column of the page

• There are three options available on the page -- open the new tab page, continue where you left off and open a specific page or set of pages. Choose the last option

• A dropdown will appear. There will be two options: the first one will be add a new page and the second option will be use current pages. Choose the first option.

• On clicking add a new page, you will be asked to enter the URL of the page to open. After entering the page address hit the blue coloured ‘ADD’ tab, and your specific pages will be saved.

How to remove the pages you have enabled on Google Chrome

• Click on the three vertical dots symbol present on the extreme top right corner

• Go to settings from the drop down menu

• On the settings page, click on ‘On Startup’ option listed on the left column of the page

• On the page, you will see the list of pages that you have chosen to open when Chrome is launched

• Click on the three vertical dots icon on the right side of the tab that reads the page name

• From the dropdown choose the remove option. The said page will not appear when you launch the browser