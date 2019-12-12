e-paper
Home / Tech

‘How to play PUBG’ among the top searched ‘How Tos’ in India: Google Year in Search 2019

Google’s Year in Search report for 2019 features “how to play PUBG” as one of the top how tos in India.

tech Updated: Dec 12, 2019 17:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
PUBG Mobile rolled out a new update for Android and iOS yesterday.
PUBG Mobile rolled out a new update for Android and iOS yesterday.(PUBG Mobile)
         

Google has announced its ‘Year in Search’ list for 2019 and ‘How to Play PUBG’ is among the top searches in India.

Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) is an online multiplayer battle royale game, which is popular among the youth. The game has been downloaded more the 400 million times and has a daily active user base of 50 million.

Such has been the popularity of the game that soon there will be a web series based on it. ‘Dosti Ka Naya Maidan’ will portray stories of five PUBG Mobile players. The trailer of the series has already been released and can be accessed on YouTube.

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a reference to PUBG Mobile during his ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ interaction with students and parents. At the event, held in January this year, a mother complained to the PM that her son is addicted to video games, Modi then replied “Ye PUBG wala hai kya? (Is he a PUBG gamer)”

In case you still don’t know how to play PUBG, here are the steps you need to follow:

1. Run Game

2. Go to lobby

3. Select a mode type

4. Click Play

Once the user has been matched, he or she will automatically enter the game.

There are three modes in which the game can be played

1) Solo: Fight against 99 other players to become the last one standing.

2) Duo: Group up with a friend or someone random as a team of two to fight against other duos and become the last duo or individual standing.

3) Squad: Group up with up to three other friends or someone random. The team can be as big as a group of four.

The game can be played in two perspectives namely FPP and TPP. FPP is the First Person Perspective in which the gamer plays as the character.

The user can switch to TPP from FPP. TPP is the Third Person Perspective in which the gamer plays from behind the character allowing him or her to see the whole character. It is possible to change to the first person perspective by pressing V.

In 2018, PUBG Mobile had won three Google Play awards--Best Game of 2018, Most Competitive Title, and Fan Favorite Game.

