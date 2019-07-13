How to play Spotify on Google Home speakers

tech

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 14:09 IST

Earlier this May, Google enabled support for Spotify on its smart speakers. Google Home users can now use Assistant to play songs from Spotify.

Google launched its smart speakers in India last year. Google Home Mini and Google Home smart speakers are available at Rs 3,999 and Rs 7,999. Spotify came a little later this year in India. It is available as a free streaming service with ads and subscription as well. Spotify users who have a Google Home speaker can now easily play music.

How to set up Spotify on Google Home

First step is to open the Google Home app and go to Settings.

Tap on Account preferences and select Spotify from the list.

Login to Spotify and your account will be linked to your Google Home speaker.

How to use Assistant for Spotify on Google Home

Simply say ‘Ok Google play this song on Spotify’.

You can also use Assistant to increase, decrease volume on Spotify.

Google Assistant can play albums and playlists on Spotify as well.

You can check out all the Google Assistant voice commands for Spotify here.

In addition to Spotify, Google Home also supports Play Music and YouTube Music services. Google Home users can even get YouTube Music subscription for free. To get this offer, Google Home users need to select YouTube Music as the default music app on the smart speaker. In India, YouTube Music is available at Rs 99 monthly.

First Published: Jul 13, 2019 14:09 IST