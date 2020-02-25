e-paper
Home / Tech / How to prevent your relatives from adding you to pesky WhatsApp groups

How to prevent your relatives from adding you to pesky WhatsApp groups

WhatsApp’s privacy settings allow users to control who can add them to a group.

tech Updated: Feb 25, 2020 16:21 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
The good news is that the group privacy settings are available on both iOS and Android devices.
         

Are you tired of your relatives adding you to random WhatsApp groups? Are you tired of responding to those good morning and good night messages every day? Are you tired of your relatives sending images of food in those groups everyday? If you are, WhatsApp has a feature for you that will solve all your worries in a single go.

WhatsApp’s privacy settings allow users to control who can add them to a group. With the new privacy settings enabled, WhatsApp will ask you permission every time someone tried to add you in a group. You can change the settings such that no one or anyone can add you to a group. Alternatively, you can also allow only your select friends to add you in a group.

The good news is that this feature is available on both iOS and Android devices.

So, here’s how you can ensure that no one adds you to a group without your permission:

· Open WhatsApp and go to the Settings menu.

· Tap on the Account option.

· Now tap on the Privacy tab.

· Scroll down to the ‘Groups’ option.

· Out of the three options available, tap on the ‘My Contacts Except’ tab

· Now choose the names of people whom you want to restrict from adding you to groups. You can also add all your contacts to the list.

· After selecting the names, tap on Done option that is available on top right corner. And you are good to go!

Now, everyone a group admin decides to add you to a WhatsApp group, you will get an invite link in your personal chat. You can either accept or reject the request.

