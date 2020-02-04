How to recharge, compare prepaid plans through Google Search

tech

Google has come up with a feature for prepaid users on Android phones where they can compare and recharge through a widget on the search page.

The new Google Search feature shows comparable discounts and offers on various plans offered by different operators. The feature as of now is only available for signed-in Android users. It collates prepaid plans from telecom companies like Vodafone-Idea, Airtel, Reliance Jio, and BSNL across India.

Another benefit of this latest feature is that other than recharging your own number, you can also recharge another prepaid phone.

In order to use this feature by Google, follow these steps

· Type a query like, ‘mobile recharge’, ‘Prepaid mobile recharge’ etc

· Search page with a widget will appear. One has to key in their mobile number, name of operator and the circle, which is basically the area in which the phone is being registered.

· After entering these details, the user will have to click on a blue coloured button which reads ‘Browse Plans’

· Google will then show the user a list of plans from their mobile operator. A person can choose a plan from the options.

· After a plan is selected, a list of valid offers from compatible providers comes up in the search. As of now, only Google Pay, Paytm, MobiKwik and Free Charge are listed.

· After the transaction process is complete, the page of confirmation gives various options. including going back to Google search, access to customer support for any query pertaining to recharge.

This feature is currently not available for all Android phone users, as it is being rolled out in phases. Google is expected to add more telecom companies in and payment options in the coming days.

Google’s payment app Google Pay already has this feature and lets both postpaid and prepaid users pay according to the plan that they choose.