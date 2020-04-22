How to record a meeting in Google Meet

tech

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 07:24 IST

The lockdown enforced in light of the Covid-19 outbreak in countries across the globe has led to a sudden surge in the usage of video conferencing apps. While employees are using these apps to connect with their colleagues, school and college students are turning to these apps for attending online classes. Amid the present scenario, Google Meet has emerged as one of the popular video conferencing apps in the world.

According to Google, there has been a 60% increase in usage of Google Meet over the past couple of weeks. This, the company’s enterprise video conferencing app says, is 25 times more than what it was back in January this year.

Google Meet comes with several advanced features that make it easier for users to interact while they cannot interact with them in the physical world. One of these features is the ability t o record meetings.

If you too are using Google Meet, here’s how you can record meetings in Google’s video conferencing app. But before you do that, one thing you should know about this feature is that it works only when Google Meet is being accessed on a PC. Simply said, if you are connecting to a conferencing call via your smartphone, it won’t work.

Once all the prerequisites are met, here’s what you need to do:

Step 1: Open Google Meet and start or join a meeting.

Step 2: Click More and then Record meeting.

Step 3: Wait for the recording to start.

Step 4: Click More and then Stop recording when you are done. (It’s worth noting that the recording also stops when everyone leaves the meeting.)

Step 5: Click Stop recording again to verify.

Step 6: Wait for the recording file to be generated and saved to the meeting organizer’s My Drive > Meet Recordings folder.