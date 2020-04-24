How to record your Skype call

tech

Video calling apps such as Microsoft Skype, Google Duo and WhatsApp are increasingly being used for connecting with friends, family and even colleagues at a time when nations across the globe have enforced a lockdown in light of the Covid-19 outbreak.

These apps not only allow users to interact with their family and friends over an audio or video call but they also provide them with features that makes the conversations a tad bit more interesting. Skype is one such app that allows users to record their calls. This means that users can record the expression of their loved ones as they tell them important details about their lives.

The caveat, however, is that users can record calls in Skype only if all the people in the call are using the Skype app. Also, all the participants in a call will be notified that their call is being recorded as a user starts recording the conversation. Another interesting thing about this feature is that the maximum duration of a call recording is 24 and they are available for download for up to 30 days. Skype says that longer calls are split into multiple files.

Now, that all the details have been clarified, here is how you can record a Skype call:

Step 1: Open Skype and call your friend(s).

Step 2: Now tap on three dots for more options.

Step 3: To record your call Click on Start Recording option.

Step 4: A banner will appear in your call letting everyone know you’ve started recording.

As mentioned before, a recorded call is available for up to 30 days for users to download after which it is removed from the cloud. So, here’s how users can save and download their call recording:

Step 1: From your chat, click on More options on the web. Tap and hold on the call recording if you are using a smartphone.

Step 2: On desktop, select Save to “Downloads” to save the file directly to your Downloads folder or select Save as to choose where to save it. On smartphone, select Save to automatically download and save your recording to your device’s Camera Roll.