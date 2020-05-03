e-paper
May 03, 2020-Sunday
How to report Covid-19 fake video on TikTok

How to report Covid-19 fake video on TikTok

TikTok has launched a new feature on its platform that makes it easy for users to report fake videos pertaining to Covid-19.

Updated: May 03, 2020 07:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Users can also report videos containing fake news pertaining to other topics.
Users can also report videos containing fake news pertaining to other topics.(REUTERS)
         

Fake news is one of the biggest concerns of the digital world, apart from the hacking attacks, during the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak. Amid the present scenario, various social media companies such as Facebook, Snapchat and Twitter have partnered with healthcare organisations such as the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) among others to take down fake information and provide a stream of verified information to users. Now, TikTok has taken an important step in this direction.

TikTok has launched a new feature on its platform that makes it easy for users to report fake videos pertaining to Covid-19. In addition to that, users can also report fake information pertaining to other topics.

If you are a TikTok user, here is a step-by-guide as to how you can report fake news on TikTok:

Step 1: Open the post that you want to report.

Step 2: Tap on Share option

Step 3: Now tap on Report option.

Step 4: Tap on Misleading Information option.

Step 5: Select Covid-19 Misinformation option and fill in the description in the subsequent page.

Step 6: Select Other Misinformation option and fill in the description in the subsequent page.

Step 7: Tap on Submit and you are good to go!

