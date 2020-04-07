e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / How to search for food, night shelters in Google Maps

How to search for food, night shelters in Google Maps

Google has so far added locations of relief centres for 30 cities across India.

tech Updated: Apr 07, 2020 09:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
The central and state governments have set up food and night shelters across the country to help those affected by the pandemic.
The central and state governments have set up food and night shelters across the country to help those affected by the pandemic.(REUTERS)
         

Google Maps made it easier to find food shelters and night shelters in India for those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Google said it is working with state and central governments to provide locations for these relief centres.

Google has so far added locations for 30 cities across India. At present, users can search for these relief centres in English. But the company is working on bringing support for Hindi and other regional languages as well. It will also add more shelters in more cities soon.

Addresses of the relief centres will be available in Google Maps, but users can search for it through Google Search and Assistant as well.

How to search for food shelters, night shelters on Google Maps

Open Google Maps and type “Food shelters in <city name>” or “Night shelters in <city name>”.

The same query can be typed in Google Search as well. And the Search results will show Google Maps with the shelter locations.

Users can also ask Google Assistant with the same query.

 

Google has added these shelter locations on Maps for smartphones and smart feature phones running on KaiOS. Google also plans to roll out quick-access shortcuts that will appear beneath the search bar on Google Maps. It also plans to add food and night shelters pins on Google Maps by default so the user sees it as soon as they open the app.

The Delhi government had also launched a dedicated map on Google Maps with locations of all the food and night shelters. Users can follow this link to access the map where locations are pinned.

top news
Covid-19: Coronavirus cases in India go up to 4,421, death toll at 114
Covid-19: Coronavirus cases in India go up to 4,421, death toll at 114
Trump talks of ‘retaliation’ if India turns down anti-malarial drug request
Trump talks of ‘retaliation’ if India turns down anti-malarial drug request
India partially lifts ban on hydroxychloroquine amid Covid-19 crisis
India partially lifts ban on hydroxychloroquine amid Covid-19 crisis
Delhi government steps up fight to contain coronavirus in 7 zones
Delhi government steps up fight to contain coronavirus in 7 zones
Covid-19: ‘Greatly respected’ Indian doctor dies in UK
Covid-19: ‘Greatly respected’ Indian doctor dies in UK
‘They were too scared,’ Clarke on why Aussie players ‘sucked up’ to Kohli
‘They were too scared,’ Clarke on why Aussie players ‘sucked up’ to Kohli
All you need to know about India’s first drive-through Covid-19 testing facility
All you need to know about India’s first drive-through Covid-19 testing facility
Cracker bursting breaks spell of good air in Delhi
Cracker bursting breaks spell of good air in Delhi
trending topics
PM ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesWuhan Covid-19Covid-19 Positive CaseCovid-19 newsCoronavirus cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech