How to send Google Maps location from desktop to your mobile phone

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 13:18 IST

Google Maps is one of the most reliable apps when it comes to finding directions. With over 1 billion users, Google Map is compatible on both desktop and smartphones.

Many times we search for a location and routes on our desktops/laptops especially when we are planning to travel. Now, Google enables users to send a location from Google Maps desktop to smartphones with just one click on “Send to your phone’ option. And this is how you do it:

Sign in to the same Google Account on both your desktop and smartphone

• Log in to your Google account and the open Google Map on your computer

• Search for the place where you wish to go to

• In the information panel, you would see options – Direction, Save, Nearby, Send to your phone, Share

• Select the option “Send to your phone”

• Click on the option and you will be asked where to send the information -- registered email address or smartphone

• Select the phone where you want to receive the notification. Remember, the number of your smartphone should be the same as registered with your Google Account or Gmail

• You will receive a notification on your registered number. Tap on the notification to open the place in the Google Maps app on your smartphone.

In case your smartphone does not appear when you select “Send to your phone”, you may have to connect your phone to your Google Account. Also, make sure you are using the updated version of Google Maps.

If you are not getting notifications, then check if your smartphone is connected to Wi-Fi or your data is turned on. Also, make sure you have turned on notifications on your device.

To turn on notification on Android, go to the Google app, on the bottom right of the page, click on More option, go to Settings, click on General, toggle on Discover.

To enable notification on iOS, go to Settings, then click on Notifications. You will have to scroll down and click on Google Maps where you have to enable Allow Notifications.

