How to send messages, make voice and video calls on WhatsApp using Siri

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 07:10 IST

iPhone users have this nifty feature where they can use Siri to send messages and even call people on WhatsApp. This feature is useful for situations where it’s difficult to type out on your phone.

There are a few steps required to enable this Siri shortcut for WhatsApp. First thing is to make sure that Siri is turned on. You can do this by going to Settings > Siri & Search > Listen for “Hey Siri”. If this is not enabled you can simply toggle it on. The next step is to scroll down and to find WhatsApp from the list of apps installed on your iPhone. Open WhatsApp from the list, scroll down and toggle on “Use with Ask Siri”. Once this is done you can start using Siri for WhatsApp.

You can use simple voice commands to send messages and even make calls via WhatsApp. You can start by saying “Hey Siri, send a WhatsApp message to <contact name>. Then Siri will ask what you want to say and you can read out the message. Siri will then ask you to confirm and it will send the WhatsApp message.

The same can be done for voice and video calls as well. For example - “Hey Siri video call or voice call <contact name> on WhatsApp”. Siri will then place a video or voice call on WhatsApp to that person. All this without having to unlock your iPhone or open the app.

One thing that’s not possible with Siri is sending audio messages on WhatsApp. For this you would still need to manually open WhatsApp and send a voice message.