How to send money to any UPI ID via WhatsApp payments feature

WhatsApp introduced its payments service in India last month. The feature is still in pilot stage but already a number of users have activated it on their smartphones. WhatsApp’s payment feature is based on the government-backed Unified Payment Interface (UPI) platform and competes with the likes of Paytm and other digital wallet platforms. WhatsApp earlier this week made some changes to the payment interface, also the first update since its roll out.

WhatsApp now makes it easier for users to send money via UPI to your friends and people not in your contact list. The update includes sending money to UPI ID directly. Earlier you could send money only to contacts in your WhatsApp only. This essentially means you don’t need to save someone’s number in your contacts list to get started with WhatsApp payments.

How to send money to any UPI ID via WhatsApp

You can always send money to a contact by tapping on the “Payment” option found under the attach file menu. Following this you will have to choose which UPI-enabled banks you have your account registered in.

UPI service is enabled in almost all popular and major banks in India like HDFC bank, ICICI Bank, and State Bank of India. After this you need to select the bank account registered with your WhatsApp number and confirm it.

To send money to any UPI ID, go to your WhatsApp’s settings and choose Payments (if the feature has been activated for you). The updated interface shows a history of all the previous WhatsApp payments followed by your linked UPI account. You can also add multiple UPI accounts with WhatsApp. Tap on the next option “Send payment”.

On top you will notice an option “@ Send to UPI ID.” Tapping this option will show a pop-up prompting you to enter your UPI ID. Enter your friends or anyone’s UPI ID and hit confirm to complete the transaction. Note that you’ll have to enter your UPI PIN for a successful transaction.

As said earlier, WhatsApp’s payment service is still in beta mode and a full-fledged roll-out is expected in April. The interface may undergo more changes while WhatsApp may add more new features before the final roll out.