‘How to send stickers on WhatsApp’ most searched ‘how to’ on Google India in 2018

Google on Wednesday announced ‘Year in Search’ results, looking back at the top search trends of 2018 in India. The trends cover topics like movies, news, music, songs, sports events, and even searches such as ‘what is’, ‘near me’, and ‘how to’.

The most searched ‘how to’ in India in 2018 was the “how to send stickers on WhatsApp.” The instant messaging application recently added stickers feature and even allowed users to download third-party stickers packs and convert photos from phone gallery into stickers.

The second most searched ‘how to’ was “how to link Aadhar with mobile number” followed by “how to make rangoli”, “how to port mobile number”, and “how to invest in bitcoin.”

Here’s what trended on Google in India (Google)

Under the “near me” category, people searched the most for “mobile stores near me”. The top five list includes “supermarkets near me”, “gas stations near me”, “cashpoint near me”, and “car dealers near me.”

“From general news to news events, a wide range of topics this year reflected the zeitgeist of Search users. Celebrity weddings made big waves this year as fans scoured the web in search for the latest buzz on their favorite celeb marriages,” said Google in a release.

Check out the complete 2018 India-specific lists and global trends in detail. Google has also released its annual Year in Search video.

First Published: Dec 12, 2018 15:45 IST