How to set up Amazon Alexa in Hindi on Echo Dot with Clock

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 07:36 IST

Amazon Alexa that is now a permanent member of your family has learnt Hindi and requesting her ‘Alexa, Bollywood ke latest gaane bajaao’ is only the beginning.

Alexa can now understand users speaking to her completely in Hindi or Hinglish, in multiple contexts and varied regional accents and dialects. Try Hindi on Echo Dot with Clock with bright LED display -- touted as a best compact smart speaker with a display -- that is now available in white colour in India for Rs 4,999.

The multi-lingual mode helps users switch between English and Hindi with ease. You can enjoy asking Alexa for diverse Hindi content such as jokes, shayaris, games, Kabir ke dohe, Panchatantra stories, Bollywood dialogues, more than 500 Alexa skills and even spellings of words in Hindi.

Setting up Echo Dot with the new Alexa experience in Hindi is easy.

If your device is plugged in, you must have already received the software update. Additionally, you can also check by saying “Alexa, check for software updates” or “Alexa, do I have the latest software update?”

Once done, you are ready to explore Alexa in Hindi.

Keeping with our tradition, namaste has to be your first word.

You can then ask: ‘Alexa agla gaana bajaao’ or ‘ab bhajan chala do’. Ask your virtual assistant about ‘cricket score batao’ or ‘paas main kaun si film chal rahi hai’, or even, ‘ginati ka khel shuru karo’.

For making your everyday tasks easier, ask her: ‘phone bill bharne ka reminder lagao’ or ‘mere liye ek cab book karo’.

There is no stopping Alexa and you can ask myriad of general knowledge questions too, like ‘France ki currency kya hai’ or ‘Mumbai ki jansankhya kya hai’.

If you have a connected home, tell ‘Alexa light on kar do’, ‘main door ka camera dikhao’ or ‘AC ko 20 degree pe set kar do’.

The LED display on Echo Dot with Clock automatically adjusts based on the brightness of the room, so you can easily see the time or ask to see the temperature outside, as well as set a timer or morning alarm. You can also tap the top of the device to conveniently snooze an alarm.

The users can either use the crisp and clear built-in speaker or connect Echo Dot to other speakers, using Bluetooth or 3.5mm audio cable. Echo Dot streams music from Amazon Prime Music, Saavn, Gaana, Hungama Music and TuneIn. With Amazon Prime Music, you can also create and manage your personal playlist.