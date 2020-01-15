How to set up, use two-factor authentication on Facebook

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 16:48 IST

The two-factor authentication is a security feature that enables a second layer of protection for the Facebook account in addition to one’s password.

When a person enables a two-factor authentication, she will be asked to enter a special login code that confirms attempts at login each time someone tries accessing Facebook from a browser or mobile device that is not recognised.

Users can also get alerts when someone tries logging in from a browser or mobile device Facebook does not recognise.

How to activate two-factor authentication

• Go to their Security and Login Settings by clicking in the top right corner of Facebook and clicking Settings > Security and Login.

• Scroll down to use two-factor authentication and click Manage.

• Choose the security method to add and follow the on-screen instructions.

Once two-factor authentication is set up on Facebook, you will be asked to choose between two security methods:

• Login codes from a third party authentication app

• Text message (SMS) codes from their mobile phone

Users need to have at least one of the aforementioned features in order to use two-factor authentication. Once they have added either of two their accounts, they will be able to set up a few optional methods. These include

• Approving login attempt from a device Facebook recognises

• Using recovery codes

• Tapping security key on a compatible device

The benefits of two-factor authentication are manifold. By facilitating the requirement of a second form of identification, it decreases the probability that an attacker can impersonate a user and gain access to private data.

It also allows users to securely access corporate applications, data, and documents from any device or location without putting the network and sensitive information at risk.

The two-factor identification reduces the chance of fraud in online transactions.

Authentication app for two-factor authentication on Facebook

When one turns on the two-factor authentication, they need to choose either text message codes or a third-party authentication app as the primary security method.

In these cases, a third-party authentication app can be used to generate login codes to help users confirm it is them when they log in from a new device for the first time.

Steps to use a third-party authentication app

• Firstly, install a third-party authentication app in the device and then go to your Security and Login Settings.

• Scroll down and click Use two-factor authentication.

• Click on Get Started. Here one may be asked to re-enter their password.

• Select Authentication App when asked to choose security method and follow screen instructions.