How to setup Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

tech

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 08:04 IST

Platforms like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay make your car’s in-dash information and entertainment head unit smarter. For instance, you can use Google Maps in the head unit instead of using it on the phone while driving. Google’s platform is capable of mirroring core Android features to the head unit. Apple’s CarPlay does almost the same for iOS.

These platforms not only help drivers focus on the road, but also make the in-car experience seamless and fun.

Here’s how to set up Android Auto on phone screen and car display

Phone Screen

Those who have Android 9 or lower need to download the Android Auto app from Google Play. For users of Android 10, the app is built into the phone as a tech that enables the phone to connect to the car display.

Android Auto on car display with USB cable

Firstly, make sure head unit is compatible with Android Auto and that it is turned on in the settings. Download the app from Google Play or just plug in the phone into a compatible car with a USB cable. To connect the phone, make sure the car is in Park mode, followed by unlocking the phone screen and pairing it to the vehicle via Bluetooth.

Review the Safety Information and Android Auto permissions to access apps, and then turn on notifications for Android Auto. On the car display, select Android Auto and follow instructions to get started.

Android Auto on your car display using wireless connection

Pair Android Auto on the car display using Bluetooth and review the Safety Information and Android Auto permissions to access the apps.

On the car display, select Android Auto to start the app.

If one does not wish to use the phone with wireless projection, unpair the Bluetooth of the phone with car display.

Here’s how to set up CarPlay with iPhone

Start the car and make sure Apple’s voice assistant Siri is on. Connect the iPhone to the car.

If the car supports CarPlay with a USB cable, plug iPhone into the USB port to access CarPlay.

If the car supports wireless CarPlay, one needs to press and hold the voice-command button on the steering wheel.

After making sure that the stereo is in wireless or Bluetooth mode, one has to go Settings > General > CarPlay, tap Available cars, and select their car model in their iPhone.

There are two ways of using Siri to control CarPlay. One can press and hold the voice-command button on the steering wheel followed by asking Siri a question or giving her a command.

The second way is by touching and holding the CarPlay Dashboard or CarPlay home button on the touchscreen and then asking Siri a question or commanding her to do something.