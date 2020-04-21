How to share screen, record meetings on Zoom

tech

Zoom is possibly the most popular video conferencing app globally as it’s used by individuals, students and working professionals. While the app is having a tough time fixing its security and privacy issues, Zoom’s ease of use and features make it the go-to app.

Zoom comes with features like allowing up to 100 people in one meeting in the free version itself. Users can take it up a notch with the paid version which supports up to 1,000 participants and 49 videos in one screen. Users can also add custom backgrounds to their meetings, have team chats, share files and more. It also lets users share screen and record meetings which we’ll detail in the steps below.

How to share screen on Zoom

Zoom lets users share their screens on desktop, tablet, and smartphones. Both the host and attendees can share screens during a meeting. But the host has the option to prevent participants from accessing screen share. To get started select the ‘share screen’ option from the menu bar. Then select the screen you want to share or an individual app that is already available open on your system.

There’s also an option called ‘share computer sound’ which you can select to enable audio from your device. You can also select the other option for full screen mode. You can always exit the full screen mode by pressing the esc key.

How to record screen on Zoom

Zoom lets it’s free and paid subscribers record meetings and save them on their computer. On Android and iOS, paid users will be able to record meetings and save them on the cloud. Local recording on Zoom can be enabled through ’My Meeting Settings’ for account admins and ‘Meeting Settings’ for account members. Under the recording tab, users will find the local recording option which can be toggled on.

Once this is enabled, users will find the record option in the menu bar. Some users will also have the option to record on this computer or record to the cloud. Users can also check the participants list to see who’s recording the meeting.