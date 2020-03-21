e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 21, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / How to get latest coronavirus information from WHO on WhatsApp

How to get latest coronavirus information from WHO on WhatsApp

The World Health Organisation has launched a WhatsApp alert to update people on the coronavirus pandemic.

tech Updated: Mar 21, 2020 10:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
WHO joins WhatsApp to alert users on the coronavirus pandemic.
WHO joins WhatsApp to alert users on the coronavirus pandemic.(WhatsApp)
         

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is the most reliable source for updates on coronavirus and prevention measures. To make things easier for people globally, ‘WHO Health Alert’ has been launched on WhatsApp.

WHO has basically made a WhatsApp Business account which users can text to and get the latest updates on COVID-19. This is the official account of WHO and WhatsApp users can verify it by checking the green tick mark.

 

How to subscribe to WHO WhatsApp health alert

Users will have to first save this number on their phone +41 79 893 1892.

Once this is done simply open WhatsApp and type “hi” to this number.

There will be a reply immediately with options to choose from to know about coronavirus.

Users can reply with the designated number or emoji to get updates on the same.

Alternatively, users can also visit this link for the WHO WhatsApp alert.

The WHO Health Alert on WhatsApp is currently available only in English. But WhatsApp will roll out support for five more United Nations languages (Arabic, Chinese, French, Russian and Spanish) in the coming weeks. WhatsApp is prey to fake news and misinformation especially a time when there’s a global pandemic. Users are advised to subscribe to the WHO alert to get only verified updates.

WhatsApp earlier this week launched its coronavirus information hub in partnership with WHO, UNICEF, and UNDP. The Facebook-owned company also donated $1 million to the International Fact Checking Network for fact-checking rumours on coronavirus.

top news
Coronavirus: Is Tamil Nadu man India’s first community spread case?
Coronavirus: Is Tamil Nadu man India’s first community spread case?
Covid-19 live: Coronavirus cases rise to 258, says health ministry
Covid-19 live: Coronavirus cases rise to 258, says health ministry
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
‘Next 3-4 weeks crucial in fight against Covid-19’: PM Modi to CMs
‘Next 3-4 weeks crucial in fight against Covid-19’: PM Modi to CMs
‘I hugged my daughter’s photo and told her justice was finally served’: Asha Devi
‘I hugged my daughter’s photo and told her justice was finally served’: Asha Devi
Malaria drug holds out treatment hope amid coronavirus outbreak
Malaria drug holds out treatment hope amid coronavirus outbreak
Harsha Bhogle slams people for ‘partying’ amid coronavirus pandemic
Harsha Bhogle slams people for ‘partying’ amid coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus: NASA suspends work on rocket for moon mission
Coronavirus: NASA suspends work on rocket for moon mission
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech