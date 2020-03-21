How to get latest coronavirus information from WHO on WhatsApp

tech

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 10:08 IST

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is the most reliable source for updates on coronavirus and prevention measures. To make things easier for people globally, ‘WHO Health Alert’ has been launched on WhatsApp.

WHO has basically made a WhatsApp Business account which users can text to and get the latest updates on COVID-19. This is the official account of WHO and WhatsApp users can verify it by checking the green tick mark.

It’s an honor to work with @WHO to provide this simple service to get the latest information directly from the experts right on WhatsApp. Tap the link below to get started. Share these tips and de-bunked rumors with your friends and family 🙏 https://t.co/WWhbKccdAB pic.twitter.com/EYCuAliCk2 — WhatsApp Inc. (@WhatsApp) March 20, 2020

How to subscribe to WHO WhatsApp health alert

Users will have to first save this number on their phone +41 79 893 1892.

Once this is done simply open WhatsApp and type “hi” to this number.

There will be a reply immediately with options to choose from to know about coronavirus.

Users can reply with the designated number or emoji to get updates on the same.

Alternatively, users can also visit this link for the WHO WhatsApp alert.

The WHO Health Alert on WhatsApp is currently available only in English. But WhatsApp will roll out support for five more United Nations languages (Arabic, Chinese, French, Russian and Spanish) in the coming weeks. WhatsApp is prey to fake news and misinformation especially a time when there’s a global pandemic. Users are advised to subscribe to the WHO alert to get only verified updates.

WhatsApp earlier this week launched its coronavirus information hub in partnership with WHO, UNICEF, and UNDP. The Facebook-owned company also donated $1 million to the International Fact Checking Network for fact-checking rumours on coronavirus.