How to take a photo of Google Duo call

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 07:24 IST

Google today announced a bunch of new updates for its video calling app, Google Duo. The company added a new video calling technology to Duo in order to improve the quality of video calls on low bandwidth connections.The tech giant also announced that it will allow users to store messages with AR effect for longer durations. In addition to this, Google announced that it will allow users to snap and store images during a Google Duo video call.

Up until now, users couldn’t click images of video when they were on a call. This changes now as users will now be able to click images of their friends and family as they interact with them on a video call using Duo.

“When you’re on a video call with another person, starting today you can quickly take a photo together to capture the moment on smartphones, tablets and Chromebooks, and share it automatically with everyone on the call. You’ll be able to do this on group calls and on more devices soon,” Google wrote in a blog post.

Before clicking a photo during a Google Duo video call, users will first have to turn on the Duo Moments option. Here’s how to do it:

Step 1: Open Google Duo app on your Android smartphone.

Step 2: Tap on More icon and go to the Settings Menu.

Step 3: Now tap on Call settings.

Step 4: Next turn on Duo Moments.

Once they have turned on the Duo Moments feature, here’s how users can click an image during a video call:

Step 1: Start or receive a Duo video call.

Step 2: Tap on Take a photo button on the bottom left corner of the app.