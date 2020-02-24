How to transfer all that data from your Yahoo ID and MSN ID to Gmail

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 20:30 IST

Back when you were younger, you must have had made accounts on multiple platforms, including MSN, Yahoo and Gmail. And while Gmail has become the preferred mode of online email exchange now, it is highly likely that both your MSN and Yahoo account are lying dormant now.

Old and unused accounts are a security and privacy risk. A compromised account gives hackers the chance to impersonate users and also search for password information and use them for treacherous ends. The more forgotten/dormant accounts one has, the higher the chances are for unscrupulous people to make mischief.

It is better to transfer data from your dormant accounts to the one you are using now before deleting them.

Transferring Yahoo ID mail and contacts to Gmail

Open Gmail by logging in with your email address and password. Once there, click the Settings option on the top-right side of the Gmail inbox. A drop-down menu will appear.

Click Settings on the drop-down menu. Tap on the Accounts and Import tab near the top of the Settings page.

Click on the import mail and contacts link, which will prompt a pop-up window. Enter Yahoo email address when prompted

Select Continue.

Doing so allows Gmail to find the Yahoo address. When it does, a new window opens up. Sign in to your Yahoo email account.

Tap on Next, enter the email password and click Sign in. Opt for Agree when asked and close the Yahoo login window.

Select the grey button at the bottom of the window which is the Start import button.

Click OK.

Doing so prompts Gmail to begin importing Yahoo mail conversations and contacts.

Transferring MSN ID data to Gmail

Sign in to your MSN email account. Once done, click on the ‘Options’ button to the upper right side of the email.

Select ‘More Options’ from the menu that pops up and click ‘Forward mail to another e-mail account’ under ‘Manage your account.’

Type the email address where you want to forward your MSN mail.

Check or uncheck the box marked ‘Keep a copy of forwarded messages in your Windows Live Hotmail inbox.’

In case one checks this box, it will prompt to periodically sign in to the MSN account to empty old mails. This will offer extra security just in case forwarded messages have gotten deleted.

Click Save to finalise the process.

