e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / How to turn your dumb TV into a smart one

How to turn your dumb TV into a smart one

While you are staying at home you might need some more entertainment than what your normal, ‘dumb’, TV might be able to give you. Here’s how you get smart.

tech Updated: Mar 19, 2020 15:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
You can do a lot more with your dumb TV than just watch local cable.
You can do a lot more with your dumb TV than just watch local cable.(Pixabay)
         

Let’s be honest, cable and direct-to-home television programming is not as interesting as it once used to be more than half a decade ago. With a huge variety of shows inundating the World Wide Web, online streaming is the best way to access new-age content. Some of the shows you might want to watch could also be exclusive to certain streaming platforms now like Prime Video, Hostar and Netflix.

Long story short, it’s best to make your TV smart so as you can get the best of content. Especially now, when you are working from home and not stepping out to socialise (practice social distancing people!) - good content on TV might just save you.

Wondering how to kickstart the streaming revolution with you dumb TV? Here’s how you can turn it smart:

Digital media player

These dongles are the easiest way to turn a normal television set into a smart TV. They look like a USB flash drive but sport an HDMI port. However, one needs to have a TV with an HDMI port to connect it to the device and turn it into a Smart TV.

There are a number of devices available in the market including a Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV stick and Roku which could help you. Once installed, it will allow you to view a variety of shows streaming online.

You will also need to sign up for services related to the devices, like for Amazon Fire TV, you need an Amazon Prime account.

HDMI cable

Often overlooked for more swanky options, the good old cable can go a long way in turning your humble television set into a Smart TV. How? Simply connect the HDMI cable to your laptop and mirror the laptop screen on the television.

The best thing about using this means to turn the television into a smarter version is that it is extremely affordable and you get all the advantages of a smart TV.

Android TV boxes

Another cheap alternate way to metamorphose a TV set is by using an Android TV Box. If one does not have a smart TV one can opt for Android TV boxes as they also run Android on big screens. These allow viewers to access Google Play Store on the big screen as well as other Android apps.

Airtel TV

Another set-top-box like apparatus. This allows users to have a one-point solution for both cable TV channels and internet-based services like YouTube, Amazon Prime and Netflix. It also has inbuilt support for Chromecast and allows one to record live television channels as well.

Gaming Consoles

You can use to play games and watch shows. Gaming consoles like PlayStation of Xbox One can be used to turn normal televisions smart. Both consoles offer entertainment sections which allow viewers to stream online content.

tags
top news
Centre orders work from home for 50% staffers, staggered timings for others
Centre orders work from home for 50% staffers, staggered timings for others
Coronavirus Live: Railways suspends travel concessions
Coronavirus Live: Railways suspends travel concessions
As Tihar preps for 5.30 am execution, 4 death row convicts in silent mode
As Tihar preps for 5.30 am execution, 4 death row convicts in silent mode
2 million NRIs residing in 10 countries hit by coronavirus
2 million NRIs residing in 10 countries hit by coronavirus
Covid 19: Coronavirus outbreak brings Mumbai’s Dabbawala services to a halt
Covid 19: Coronavirus outbreak brings Mumbai’s Dabbawala services to a halt
PM Modi lauds this Delhi doctor’s message on fighting coronavirus
PM Modi lauds this Delhi doctor’s message on fighting coronavirus
Why GM, Ford offering to make ventilators is throwback to WW II era
Why GM, Ford offering to make ventilators is throwback to WW II era
Flipkart to give workers leave with full pay if quarantined
Flipkart to give workers leave with full pay if quarantined
trending topics
coronavirus infectionsCovid-19Bihar D.El.EdCoronavirus outbreakCoronavirus CasesAB de VilliersParas ChhabraPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech