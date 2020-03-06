How to use Facebook’s 3D photos feature on your smartphone

Mar 06, 2020

Social media giant Facebook recently introduced a new feature that lets users can convert any image to a ‘3D photo’ for display through the app or website. The feature allows users to post images with a more immersive experience as one tilts their phones.

This new technology based on artificial intelligence now works even for photographs clicked from single-camera phones and other types of images.

In 2018, the Mark Zuckerberg owned brand had come up with the ability to create 3D images that were taken by iPhone’s portrait mode. However back then, this facility was only restricted to the iPhones which had dual-lens rear camera.

But, now with this latest Facebook feature can automatically convert photos into a 3D image with the help of artificial intelligence freeing users of the hassle of uploading photos clicked in a certain mode.

This feature is also beneficial for those handsets that have a multiple lens rear camera and single lens front camera.

However as a per a report published in Forbes, the feature is not available for all and requires the person to at least have a mid-range Android phone or an iPhone.

Even though the brand claims that the feature is available for all Facebook users, some people are still not able to access it, reports add.

For those who have access to the latest feature can use it by following these steps:

Step 1: Open Facebook.

Step 2: Click on the photo option on the news feed.

Step 3: The photo which is eligible for 3D mode will have the ‘Make 3D’ tab on it.

Step 4: Tap the badge to convert the photo, and post when done.

The process of conversion of images is same on the mobile app and the website.