Monday, Oct 07, 2019

How to use HDFC, Kotak Mahindra bank services on WhatsApp

Learn how to use banking services on WhatsApp.

Oct 07, 2019
Hindustan Times
With WhatsApp opening the platform to businesses, a number of services are now available on the instant messaging platform. Whether it is getting tickets from BookMyShow or latest news from a publication, WhatsApp can be used for a variety of purposes. Banking is one of them. A lot of popular banks are now using WhatsApp to connect with their customers and vice-versa.

Banks are offering WhatsApp services for free. In case your mobile phone is lost, banks also give the option to block WhatsApp banking. You can use these services 24 x 7 and don’t necessarily need to be the bank customer to get some information. Note that you cannot make any transactions through WhatsApp right now. Read how to use WhatsApp Pay on your phone.

Here’s how you can get started with banking on WhatsApp.

HDFC Bank

To get started with HDFC Bank’s WhatsApp services, you need to give a missed call or send SMS SUB to 70659 70659 from your registered mobile number. Save the number in your contacts and send “Hi” from WhatsApp to the number. To opt out of HDFC’s WhatsApp banking services, send SMS UNSUB from your registered phone number to 70659 70659.

What HDFC Bank’s WhatsApp service offers

To check your account balance, text “What’s my account balance?” For mini statement, ask “Show me a mini statement.” Similarly, you can use the messaging app for checking outstanding balance on your credit card, get previous statements, and even available credit card limit. Other key things you get is important updates, regulatory messages, bank related queries, pre-approved offers, and FD summary among others.

Things to do with HDFC WhatsApp banking
Things to do with HDFC WhatsApp banking ( HDFC Bank )

Kotak Mahindra

To get started, send missed call on 9718566655 from your registered mobile number. Next save the number in your contacts. On WhatsApp, text “Help” to the bank number. Like IVR, you can simply enter 1 to know about the “bank account”. Enter 6 digit OTP sent on WhatsApp and follow on-screen instructions. To stop the services, text “Stop” to the number.

What Kotak Mahindra’s WhatsApp service offers

You can use the service to check your account balance, last three transactions, cheque status, credit card offers, nearest ATM and nearest branch among 30 services.

“By registering through missed call, you provide us consent to send important information and service updates to you on WhatsApp. Don’t worry. We won’t spam you,” Kotak Mahindra says on its website.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 16:17 IST

