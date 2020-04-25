e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / How to use Instagram’s new Challenges stickers in your stories

How to use Instagram’s new Challenges stickers in your stories

You can nominate your friends and also rise up to a challenge you have been nominated for with the appropriate stickers

tech Updated: Apr 25, 2020 17:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Challenge your friends, take part in challenges with the right stickers. Try it out!
Challenge your friends, take part in challenges with the right stickers. Try it out!(REUTERS)
         

Instagram has launched a new ‘Challenges’ sticker in the Stories gallery. Starting this Saturday, Instagram is testing this feature that makes it easy to join challenges through a sticker, via the stories text tool, or from nominations from friends.

“We’ve seen that challenges are a fun way to interact with your friends on social media and that people are using @mentions, text and hashtags to join popular challenges,” the company said in a statement. With this new sticker, people will be able to participate and nominate their friends much easier.

If a user comes across a challenge while watching other people’s Stories, he/she can join in simply by tapping on the sticker to try it out themselves. Even if you have not been nominated you can still try a challenge.

“Alternately, when someone nominates you for a challenge, you’ll receive a direct message (DM) saying your friend mentioned you in their story,” Instagram said.

“After you tap into their story where you’re nominated, you can tap ‘Try This Challenge’ to open the camera with a ‘Nominated by’ challenge sticker. You can then share this to your own story and your nominator will be tagged in your story,” Instagram explained.

For this test, all Instagram users will be able to participate in challenges, but only a limited number of challenges will be available.

How to use:

- Upload or take any photo or video on your Instagram story.

- When you are ready to port it, tap on the sticker icon on the top right hand of the screen.

- You will see the #Challenge sticker there. Tap on it.

- The sticker appears on your story and now you must name the challenge - like #stayathomechallenge or #dontrushchallenge for example.

- Just below that you can nominate your friends to try it too.

- If someone has nominated you, open their story and tap on Try This Challenge to open the camera with a ‘Nominated by’ sticker.

(With agency inputs)

top news
Central team stuck in guest house hammers Bengal on Covid-19 response
Central team stuck in guest house hammers Bengal on Covid-19 response
Covid-19 update: India’s coronavirus cases mount to 24,942, death toll at 779
Covid-19 update: India’s coronavirus cases mount to 24,942, death toll at 779
After Franklin Templeton shuts debt schemes, Chidambaram asks govt to step in
After Franklin Templeton shuts debt schemes, Chidambaram asks govt to step in
Don’t trust the next mail you get from HR, it might be a scam
Don’t trust the next mail you get from HR, it might be a scam
‘Felt embarrassed ’: Sachin reveals Shastri’s advice changed his career
‘Felt embarrassed ’: Sachin reveals Shastri’s advice changed his career
Stop activities at border, use that money to build hospitals: Kapil Dev
Stop activities at border, use that money to build hospitals: Kapil Dev
Not a single car sold? Auto makers in India may be bowled out for duck in April
Not a single car sold? Auto makers in India may be bowled out for duck in April
Covid-19: Why a vaccine is likely by end of 2020
Covid-19: Why a vaccine is likely by end of 2020
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

tech