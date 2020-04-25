How to use Instagram’s new Challenges stickers in your stories

tech

Instagram has launched a new ‘Challenges’ sticker in the Stories gallery. Starting this Saturday, Instagram is testing this feature that makes it easy to join challenges through a sticker, via the stories text tool, or from nominations from friends.

“We’ve seen that challenges are a fun way to interact with your friends on social media and that people are using @mentions, text and hashtags to join popular challenges,” the company said in a statement. With this new sticker, people will be able to participate and nominate their friends much easier.

If a user comes across a challenge while watching other people’s Stories, he/she can join in simply by tapping on the sticker to try it out themselves. Even if you have not been nominated you can still try a challenge.

“Alternately, when someone nominates you for a challenge, you’ll receive a direct message (DM) saying your friend mentioned you in their story,” Instagram said.

“After you tap into their story where you’re nominated, you can tap ‘Try This Challenge’ to open the camera with a ‘Nominated by’ challenge sticker. You can then share this to your own story and your nominator will be tagged in your story,” Instagram explained.

For this test, all Instagram users will be able to participate in challenges, but only a limited number of challenges will be available.

How to use:

- Upload or take any photo or video on your Instagram story.

- When you are ready to port it, tap on the sticker icon on the top right hand of the screen.

- You will see the #Challenge sticker there. Tap on it.

- The sticker appears on your story and now you must name the challenge - like #stayathomechallenge or #dontrushchallenge for example.

- Just below that you can nominate your friends to try it too.

- If someone has nominated you, open their story and tap on Try This Challenge to open the camera with a ‘Nominated by’ sticker.

(With agency inputs)