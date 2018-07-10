How to use Netflix’s new ‘Smart Downloads’ feature

Netflix on Tuesday introduced a new “Smart Downloads” feature for its users around the world. The feature essentially deletes a downloaded video once you’ve finished watching it and then automatically download the next episode.

The latest feature builds upon Netflix’s “download” feature that was launched in 2016. As the name implies, the app allows users to download a video locally on a device and can be watched later.

“We know how annoying it can be to go through all your apps and delete files you no longer need; we also understand that when it comes to Netflix, the faster you can get to the next episode you want to watch, the better. Whether it is smart downloading or viewing a mobile preview, we realize the best part of Netflix is connecting with the stories you will love in an easier and more fun way,” said Cameron Johnson, Director of Product Innovation in a note.

How it works

Smart Downloads feature is available under the download section in the application. The feature is currently available on Android phones and tablets running the latest iteration of the Netflix application.

Note that the Smart Downloads feature is activated only when you’re using Wi-Fi, and not on cellular connectivity.

If you have enabled the feature, Smart Downloads will delete episode you have finished watching and automatically begin downloading the next episode in a series, says the company on its website.

How to turn on/off Netflix’s Smart Downloads feature

You can turn on or off the smart downloads through following steps:

Tap on the Downloads icon within the application.

Select Smart Downloads appearing on the top.

Use the toggle to turn off the feature.

Or you can also do so via App Settings. Tap on the Menu button > choose App Settings > Downloads > use toggle to turn off the feature.