How to use WhatsApp’s fingerprint lock feature on your smartphone

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 16:08 IST

From end-to-end encryption to two-step verification, WhatsApp offers a wide range of privacy features to its users. The most recent privacy feature on WhatsApp is the fingerprint lock. The feature allows users to add a step to access the app and unlocks only through the registered fingerprint.

WhatsApp’s fingerprint lock feature is available to both Android and iOS users. Before you get started with the new feature, you should know a few important things about it.

It is disabled by default on Android and will require you to manually activate it.

You can receive or disconnect WhatsApp audio and video calls like you used to, regardless of the feature is enabled.

You have the option to show content in the notification and also the time before the authentication is prompted.

Now, here’s how to use the WhatsApp fingerprint lock on your Android smartphone.

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your phone.

Step 2: Tap three dots menu to enter Settings.

Step 3: Go to Account > Privacy

Step 4: Turn on the feature.

Step 5: You’ll need to touch the sensor to verify your fingerprint

Note: WhatsApp’s fingerprint lock feature works on Android phones with a fingerprint sensor and Android 6.0 and above.

On iOS,

The process to enable the privacy feature is fairly similar. On newer iPhones, you have the option to use Face ID instead of the Touch ID.

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your phone.

Step 2: Enter the in-app Settings.

Step 3: Go to Account > Privacy

Step 4: Scroll to Screen Lock to enable the feature.

Just like the Android, you’ve got the option to select the time before the authentication is prompted.