How to use WhatsApp Web on your desktop, fix connection issues for Android users

WhatsApp allows users to use the instant messaging application on desktop through WhatsApp Web. The web.whatsapp.com allows you to mirror your WhatsApp on the desktop by scanning QR code. The extension automatically syncs all your messages on your phone and even lets you send and receive text messages, videos and photos.

WhatsApp Web has become smarter with new features. Just this week, WhatsApp added picture-in-picture update for desktop users. The feature allows users to watch shared videos right within the application. Right now, WhatsApp Web supports PiP mode for shared videos and is likely to add support for videos shared via Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

How to pair your phone with WhatsApp Web

Open web.whatsapp.com on your desktop browser.

Open WhatsApp on your phone and go to Menu > WhatsApp Web.

Open in-app scanner on your phone and scan the QR code on the browser.

To log out of the desktop, go to Settings on WhatsApp Web > logout from all computers.

How to troubleshoot connection issues

Phone and desktop need to have strong and active internet connection to use WhatsApp Web.

If you see “Computer not connected” prompt on your screen, ensure your phone or PC has active internet connection.

To reset internet connection on phone, turn on and off mobile data.

You can also reset network settings to reactivate internet on your device.

If that does not work, hit refresh on your browser.

You can also log out and log back into reactivate the WhatsApp Web.

Note that WhatsApp Web works on select browsers like Firefox and Chrome. It does not support dated browsers like Internet Explorer.

