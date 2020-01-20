How to use your smartphone as remote to control Amazon Fire TV Stick

tech

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 16:46 IST

Amazon also allows users to control their Fire TV stick through smartphones.

In order to operate an Amazon Fire TV from your mobile, you will have to download the Fire TV App, which is available on both the Play Store and App Store. The app requires the device to run either on Android OS 4.0.3 or newer, and iOS 7.0 or newer.

Steps need to be followed

1. Download the Fire TV app on a compatible phone

2. Set it up with your Amazon Fire TV. For this, you will need access to the TV and the phone

3. Launch the Fire TV Stick remote app

4. Sign in the app by entering the email and password of the Amazon account.

5. Select Fire TV Stick

6. Turn on the television, and switch to the input associated with Fire TV Stick

7. A connection request code number will appear on the screen

8. Enter the code on the screen in the app on your phone

9. On entering the code in the app, a connection will be established between the phone and the TV

10. Once the connection is complete use your phone as a remote control

ALSO READ: Here are top smartspeaker deals on Amazon Great India sale

The application on the phone offers the same kind of buttons and performs the same kind of functions as a remote. The differences between the physical remote and the mobile app are:

• There is a touchpad in the middle instead of the circle button on the remote

• There is an in-built keyboard in the app

• The app has a shortcut list, which allows users to launch any of their apps whenever they want

ALSO READ: Amazon Echo Auto launched in India, priced at Rs 4,999

Using the Fire TV Stick remote app is no task and is pretty much user-friendly. Here is how you can operate the app:

1. Tap on the touchpad to select the currently highlighted item on Fire TV

2. Move your finger on the touchpad in a direction you want to scroll

3. To move selection without scrolling, swipe from the middle of the touchpad in the the direction of your choice

4. Keyboard can be accessed by tapping on the left corner

5. To use the microphone, tap and hold the mic symbol to the name of the app you want to access on the TV

6. Functions like fast forward, play, pause, rewind, etc work in the same way as they would on a physical remote