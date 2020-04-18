e-paper
Home / Tech / How to watch One World: Together At Home concert live on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and more

How to watch One World: Together At Home concert live on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and more

One World: Together At Home concert to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak will be live streamed globally. Here’s where to watch it live.

tech Updated: Apr 18, 2020 17:24 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
One World: Together At Home concert is being organised by Global Citizen in partnership with the World Health Organisation.
One World: Together At Home concert is being organised by Global Citizen in partnership with the World Health Organisation.(Global Citizen)
         

Global Citizen in partnership with the World Health Organisation are hosting the One World: Together At Home concert for the Covid-19 outbreak. This concert will be live streamed across the globe and through various platforms. This isn’t a fundraising concert but a global call to help tackle the Covid-19 outbreak.

One World: Together At Home will feature artists like Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Celine Dion, Charlie Puth, Chris Martin, Paul McCartney, Elton John and more. It will also feature actors and actresses like Lupita Nyong’o, Shah Rukh Khan, Jameela Jamil and Samuel L Jackson. Performances and appearances will take place at home as it should be.

 

The global Covid-19 concert will take place in two parts where first there will be a global multi-hour digital live stream later tonight at 2:00 pm ET which is 11:30 pm IST.. The second part will be a 2-hour broadcast right after the live stream. One World: Together At Home can be streamed live from anywhere across the globe.

Here are the digital platforms where it will be live streamed - Amazon Prime Video, Apple Music, Apple TV, Apple Beats 1, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and ONE Championship. The concert will be broadcast as well through channels for respective countries. In India, people can watch the concert on SET, Sony Live and AXN at 8:oo pm on April 18, and Viacom 18 channels like VH1 India, Comedy Central India at 5:30 am and 8:00 pm.

Global Citizen has also been running its #TogetherAtHome daily concerts on Instagram Live where artists like John Legend, Chris Martin and Hozier have performed at home.

