e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 09, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Aug 09, 2019

HP Chromebook x360 launched in India, priced at Rs 44,990

HP Chromebook x360 runs on Chrome OS and comes loaded with Android apps. It is powered by Intel Core 8th gen processor and features a 14-inch FHD touch display.

tech Updated: Aug 09, 2019 16:05 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
HP Chromebook x360.
HP Chromebook x360.(HP)
         

Aiming to fulfil the entertainment needs of Gen Z, HP Inc on Friday introduced its new Chromebook in India at a starting price of Rs 44,990.

Called “HP Chromebook x360”, the device comes loaded with Android apps and runs Chrome operating system (OS).

“We are excited to introduce the HP Chromebook x360 in India to help modern consumers unlock new ways to create, collaborate and consume with the features and functionalities of Chrome OS and Android apps,” said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, personal systems, HP Inc. India.

The device with its four modes -- laptop, tablet, stand and tent -- is powered by Intel Core 8th Gen processor. It features a 14-inch diagonal FHD touch display, ultra-thin bezel and custom tuned “Bang and Olufsen” dual speakers.

In addition, the device comes with up to 64GB of SSD storage, up to 8GB of Double Data Rate (DDR4) and 60 Watt-hour long battery life to handle working, playing, creating or binge watching.

The device would be available for purchase through HP Online Store, and on e-commerce players like Amazon and Flipkart.

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 16:05 IST

tags
more from tech
top news
    trending topics
    Kerala, Karnataka Rains and Flood Live UpdatesIndia vs West IndiesKashmir IssueSamjhauta ExpressBharat RatnaJabariya Jodi movie reviewUN chief invokes Shimla AgreementMaharashtra FloodDhaakad teaserKashmir Live Updates
    don't miss