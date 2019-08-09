HP Chromebook x360 launched in India, priced at Rs 44,990

tech

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 16:05 IST

Aiming to fulfil the entertainment needs of Gen Z, HP Inc on Friday introduced its new Chromebook in India at a starting price of Rs 44,990.

Called “HP Chromebook x360”, the device comes loaded with Android apps and runs Chrome operating system (OS).

“We are excited to introduce the HP Chromebook x360 in India to help modern consumers unlock new ways to create, collaborate and consume with the features and functionalities of Chrome OS and Android apps,” said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, personal systems, HP Inc. India.

The device with its four modes -- laptop, tablet, stand and tent -- is powered by Intel Core 8th Gen processor. It features a 14-inch diagonal FHD touch display, ultra-thin bezel and custom tuned “Bang and Olufsen” dual speakers.

In addition, the device comes with up to 64GB of SSD storage, up to 8GB of Double Data Rate (DDR4) and 60 Watt-hour long battery life to handle working, playing, creating or binge watching.

The device would be available for purchase through HP Online Store, and on e-commerce players like Amazon and Flipkart.

