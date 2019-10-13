HP Chromebook x360 review: A premium ChromeOS experience

tech

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 12:33 IST

Brand: HP

Product name: HP Chromebook x360

Key specs: Intel i3 processor, ChromeOS, 8GB RAM, 64GB storage, Bang & Olufsen speakers.

Price: Rs 44,990 (base model)

Rating: 4/5

HP launched its popular x360 version of Chromebook earlier this summer. Like its x360 series, the Chromebook comes with a touchscreen and convertibility but with ChromeOS running on it.

HP Chromebook x360 starts at Rs 44,990 for the base model with Intel i3 processor, 8GB RAM and 64GB storage. There’s also an Intel i5 HP Chromebook x360 which retails at Rs 52,990. HP competes with players like Asus and Acer who also offer Chromebooks with premium features. We’ve been using the HP Chromebook x360 and here’s what we think about it.

Starting off with the design, HP Chromebook x360 is pretty sleek and slim at just 16mm. The laptop is also light to carry around but you would need a proper backpack for it. HP Chromebook x360 comes in only one colour combination of white and a greyish blue. The display has thin bezels but the thick bottom bezel is a bit off-putting.

The 360-degree functionality is not only fun but very convenient as well. The laptop easily and comfortably flips to tablet mode whenever needed. Also, since it’s running on ChromeOS there’s no hassle of switching from PC to tablet mode. The keyboard is a major plus point of the HP Chromebook x360. The keyboard houses large keys which make it comfortable to type on and there’s also a characteristic softness to the typing experience which is not necessarily bad.

The display is a 14-inch Full HD panel on both the models. The laptop’s display is good with warm colours. The touchscreen is one feature I enjoyed during my usage of the Chromebook. You can conveniently switch from your touchpad to touchscreen whenever you feel like. The touchscreen is very responsive and I didn’t face any stutters while using it.

HP Chromebook x360 is equipped with Bang and Olufsen dual speakers. Most brands don’t get laptop speakers right but the HP Chromebook x360 has some really good speakers. It’s good enough for personal use like streaming and listening to music. You won’t go looking for an external speaker with this Chromebook.

The battery life is crazy good on the HP Chromebook x360. ChromeOS is lightweight so long battery life is understandable but the HP Chromebook x360 was quite impressive even on standby mode. The laptop lasts for up to 15 hours straight on a single charge.

ChromeOS is fast and smooth on the HP x360. For those unaware, Chrome OS is a Linux-based operating system with Google Chrome browser working as the main platform for apps. I used the Chromebook primarily for what it’s supposed to be used for. It’s great for machine writers and it also serves as a good alternative for content streaming from your phone and TV. You can really sit with it for long and continue your online-offline work and binge watching as well.

But don’t expect any hardcore gaming on the Chromebook. Even games like PUBG Mobile which recently arrived on Chromebooks don’t work properly on it. The Chromebook is however suited for casual gaming.

Verdict

HP Chromebook x360 is perfect for a premium experience on a Chromebook. The device is light, slim, fast and runs long on juice. If you’re not swayed by the convertible, touchscreen form factor you can go for a more affordable HP Chromebook 14 which starts at Rs 23,990 in India.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 12:29 IST