HP EliteBook, Zbook laptops launched in India, prices start at Rs 95,000

Expanding its portfolio of mobile workstations and business notebooks, HP Inc. on Wednesday introduced three devices in its “EliteBook” series and two devices in “Zbook” series in India.

HP “EliteBook 830” G5, “EliteBook 840” G5, “EliteBook 850” G5 are available at a starting price of Rs 97,000, Rs 95,000 and Rs 97,000, respectively. HP “Zbook 14U” and HP “Zbook 15U” will be available in April at a starting price of Rs 97,000.

“The game has changed and standard issued corporate devices of the past no longer meet the needs of the workforce of the future, particularly among gen x to gen z professionals,” Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP Inc. India, said in a statement.

“Our latest EliteBook and ZBook offerings set new standards for design, performance, and functionality. Whether it is the world’s thinnest devices or the industry’s most robust security features, HP is redefining the commercial PC experience,” Bedi added.

HP “EliteBook 800” series is the first of the company’s many business notebooks to feature 8th-generation Intel Core vPro processors, with up to 15 hours of battery life HP “Fast Charge” to charge 50% of battery in 30 minutes.

ZBook 14U and 15U mobile workstations feature HP “Sure View” for greater user and data privacy for technical mobile professionals and are the world’s first mobile workstations with an integrated privacy screen.

Both mobile workstations feature 8th-generation Intel Core Quad-Core Processors with vPro technology and AMD Radeon Pro graphics for fast and reliable performance.