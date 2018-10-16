HP ENVY x360 convertible laptop launched in India: Price, specifications

Expanding its premium portfolio, HP Inc. on Tuesday launched the HP ENVY x360 convertible powered by AMD Ryzen processor for the millennials in India.

HP ENVY x360 with AMD Ryzen R3 processor would be available from November at a starting price of Rs 60,990. The variant with 256GB storage will cost Rs 74,990.

“At HP, we believe in insights-driven innovation that enables us to deliver the PC experiences that users want. The HP Envy x360 is a combination of sleek design, optimum performance and quality at an affordable cost,” Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP Inc. India, told reporters here.

The convertible features the all new HP Command Center which lets users optimise system performance, fan noise and temperature with its CoolSense technology.

The device supports Gigabit Wi-Fi speeds, to provide fast internet connections for demanding streaming apps for movies, music and gaming.

The unique design of the laptop draws inspiration from hand crafted pieces that feature the Damascus pattern -- a high precision technique used in manufacturing specialty knives, known to be tough and durable, the company added.

AMD Ryzen processor gives performance up to 12.5 hours of battery life, charging from zero percent battery life to 50% on 45 minutes charge with HP Fast Charge technology, the company claimed.

The Corning Gorilla Glass NBT touchscreen gives highly intuitive reaction, with HP Active Pen for a seamless and natural work experience. The device is available in Dark Ash Silver colour with an angular Damascus pattern, thin bezels and edge-to-edge backlit keyboard.

First Published: Oct 16, 2018 14:50 IST