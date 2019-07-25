HP launches ‘Always Connected’ Spectre series in India

tech

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 13:39 IST

Global PC major HP Inc. on Thursday introduced its new “Spectre” series of “Always Connected PCs” with support for advanced Long Term Evolution (LTE) connectivity in India.

The HP Spectre series comes with three models named -- Folio LTE, x360 LTE and x360 -- priced between Rs 1,09,990 and Rs 1,99,990.

The laptops would support faster video downloads, streaming with “buffering”, smoother video calls and other network data intensive activities.

“We understand the needs of our customers and leverage our design and engineering capabilities to build premium devices that exceed their expectations of design, performance and quality,” said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP Inc. India.

The devices support a nano-SIM slot under the display to easily and quickly connect to cellular networks. To further facilitate high-speed Internet, HP is partnering with Reliance Jio in India for its “Always Connected PCs”.

The HP Spectre Folio and HP Spectre x360 would get 1.5 TB of high speed 4G data from Reliance Jio for two years at no additional cost.

“At HP, we understand the evolving requirement of the consumers by merging beautiful design and outstanding performance along with an ‘Always Connected PC’ experience,” said Anurag Arora, Category Head, Consumer, Personal Systems, HP Inc. India.

HP Spectre notebooks would be available at select HP World stores, HPShopping.in and select e-tailers.

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 13:39 IST