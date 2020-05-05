e-paper
Home / Tech / HP launches new Omen gaming desktops, monitor

HP launches new Omen gaming desktops, monitor

The desktops will release on May 5 with the latest Intel and AMD processors as well as the latest GPUs from Nvidia and AMD.

tech Updated: May 05, 2020 00:09 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
The gaming monitor ‘Omen 27i’ monitor will be available at a starting price of $499.99.
The gaming monitor 'Omen 27i' monitor will be available at a starting price of $499.99.(HP)
         

HP on Monday unveiled its new Omen desktops and a new gaming monitor with a Nano IPS panel. The new line-up under its Omen gaming label comes split across two chassis sizes -- the OMEN 25L and 30 L desktop.

“The latest Omen Gaming Desktop adds components from Cooler Master, WD Black from Western Digital, and expanded options from HyperX which reinforces our commitment toward providing the best tools for progressing in your favorite games,” Kevin Frost, vice president and general manager, Consumer Personal Systems, HP said in a statement.

The desktops will release on May 5 with the latest Intel and AMD processors as well as the latest GPUs from Nvidia and AMD.

Also read: HP teases ‘Reverb G2’ VR headset, made in collaboration with Microsoft and Valve

The 25L desktop will start at $899.99 and the 30L desktop will come for $1,199.99.

However, the gaming monitor ‘Omen 27i’ monitor will be available at a starting price of $499.99.

In terms of specifications, the desktops are powered by up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or up to AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics.

The desktops feature up to 64GB of HyperX FURY DDR4-3200Mhz XMP memory with RBG, additional storage up to two 2TB WD Black PCIe M.2 SSDs7.

Meanwhile, the Omen 27i gaming monitor comes with a Nano IPS panel that aims to yield a colour gamut of DCI-P3 98 per cent to provide deeper hues and more accurate colors with a 25 per cent wider colour gamut than sRGB and largely nullifies colour degradation from shallower angles.

This gaming monitor marks Omen’s first combination of an IPS Panel that is QHD and runs up to 165Hz, which offers awe-inspiring colour, sublime resolution and super speed.

