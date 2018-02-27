HP Spectre x360 with improved battery life launched, price starts at Rs 1,15,290

HP on Tuesday launched a new-generation Spectre x360 laptop in India. The device is available across retail outlets and HP India online store at a starting price of Rs 1,15,290.

The new Spectre x360 comes with various safety features including a fingerprint reader, HP “Sure View” integrated privacy screen feature to eliminate visual hacking and HP “Wide Vision FHD Infrared” (IR) camera to login with facial recognition.

“The newest Spectre laptops further demonstrate our endeavour to find exciting ways to drive momentum in the premium PC market,” Vickram Bedi, Senior Director-Personal Systems, HP Inc. India, said in a statement.

HP Spectre x360: Specifications, features

Weighing 1.26 kgs, the new HP Spectre x360 is one of the thinnest convertible notebooks in the industry. The device comes in a machined aluminum body in dark ash silver colour with copper accents.

There are micro-edge bezels with Corning Gorilla Glass 13.3-inch diagonal display in Full-HD resolution. The device features the 8th-Generation intel quad core i5/i7 processor in an angular design with memory up to 16 GB LPDDR3.

The laptop comes pre-bundled with the Windows Ink Certified pen. Under the pen is an integrated USB-C rechargeable battery. HP claims 15 seconds of charging gives the user up to 198 minutes of use.

HP Spectre x360: Price

The variant with Core i7 processor is available for Rs 1,57,290 while the Core i5 processor version is available at Rs 1,15,290 across retail outlets and HP India online store.