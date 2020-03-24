HP teases ‘Reverb G2’ VR headset, made in collaboration with Microsoft and Valve

tech

Out of nowhere, HP has dropped its first teaser of the new virtual reality headset it has been working on in partnership with Microsoft and Valve. The short video teaser posted by the firm on Twitter gives us a glimpse of what the headgear will look like. However, the firm has not yet taken the wraps off its specifications and features. It has not even revealed the official name of the device. However, considering that the registration web page is live and going by the URL, it seems like the VR headset will be called as Reverb G2. We expect the G2 to be better in almost every way from HP’s current Reverb VR headset sine HP is calling it a ‘new standard in VR.’

“Developed in collaboration with Valve and Microsoft, the next gen HP VR headset delivers a more immersive, comfortable and compatible experience than the previous generation. It’s the new standard in VR,” states the registration website.

In the tweet showcasing the video teaser, HP states that the ‘Reverb G2’ is a VR headset made specifically for developers, architects and others. However, with the integration of companies like Microsoft and Valve, we expect a good mix for gamers as well with the support for Windows Mixed Reality and SteamVR.

From the looks of it, the design of the headset largely seems similar to the HP Reverb but with minor changes. As per Windows Central, the design featuring headphones hovering just off to the side of the headset might be influenced by Valve’s Index VR headset. As for the specifications, the device may feature everything that HP Reverb has at the least. But this is just a guess for now. We will get to know more about it as the launch date comes closer.