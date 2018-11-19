HT Brand Leadership Series: The new native digital consumer

Nitin Sethi, vice president digital at Indigo spoke at the Brand Studio Live, part of the HT Brand Leadership Series, an event hosted jointly by HT Brand Studio and DMAasia. The event, that brings together the brains behind the country’s top brands, is an annual property launched by Hindustan Times Digital Streams.

Sethi spoke about why its important to focus on vernacular languages to engage with the new native digital consumer.

“We have only 50 million active internet users in India. When we talk about the next 100 or 200 million users, these people have not been exposed to technology so they will only experience it if the user experience is easier. As a brand you have to be very careful as to how we ease them into the process,” explains Sethi

“Out of five, only one person is comfortable with speaking in English. And if you need the other four, you need to be future ready. This is why India needs to take a step forward in this direction. What is important is to have the right implementation as far as making vernacular customers comfortable is concerned,” he added.

He also went on to talk about different ways in which products can be made more accessible for those who are new to the digital space.

“You need to figure out where the consumer is coming from- whether it’s from Google, SMS marketing- depending on that you do language personalisation on that front. Then you need to figure out whether you’re on a partner channel, or on your own channel. So if it’s coming on any website or app then the focus on the app/website should along with good vernacular support on the customer care front too,” said Sethi.

