HTC Desire 20 Pro spotted in a new image leak

Updated: May 01, 2020 14:29 IST

Looks like HTC isn’t dead after all! Earlier this week the HTC Desire 20 Pro was spotted on Geekbench and now an image of the company’s mid-budget smartphone has leaked online.

The image rather the schematic diagram comes as a courtesy of noted tipster Evan Blass who took to Twitter to share the image of HTC’s upcoming smartphone. The image (via GSM Arena) hints that the HTC Desire 20 Pro will come with a full screen display with a punch-hole camera that is stacked towards the top left corner of the screen. The phone has uniformly thin bezels on all four sides which is a welcoming change compared to what we have seen in a lot of mid-budget smartphones.

The phone, as per the image shared by Blass, has a vertically stacked quad rear camera setup at the back. The sensor placed at the bottom of the unit is presumably a depth sensor. As far as other lenses are concerned, we’ll have to wait for more reports to shed some light on that. The phone also has a rear-mounted camera setup.

The phone is likely to come with a 3.5mm jack. ( Evan Blass/GSM Arena )

Additionally, the image shows that the phone’s volume keys and the power button are placed on the right side of the screen.

A report by tipster LlabTooFeR, the HTC Desire 20 Pro will come with a design that is a mix of the OnePlus 8 on the front and the Xiaomi Mi 10 on the back. He also said that the phone is codenamed ‘Bayamo’ and that it will sport a 3.5mm headphone jack.

As far as the specifications, the HTC Desire 20 Pro, as per a Geekbench listing will come with 6GB RAM and a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor that operates on a base frequency of 1.80GHz, which indicates that the phone could either ship with Snapdragon 660 or Snapdragon 665 processor. Unfortunately, there are no more details available about HTC’s upcoming smartphone. In any case, we keep an eye out for details.