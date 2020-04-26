e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / HTC Desire 20 Pro spotted on Geekbench, likely to come with 6GB RAM

HTC Desire 20 Pro spotted on Geekbench, likely to come with 6GB RAM

The tipster also notes that the phone is codenamed ‘Bayamo’ and it will sport a 3.5mm headphone jack.

tech Updated: Apr 26, 2020 10:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
File image of the HTC One M9+ .
File image of the HTC One M9+ .(HTC)
         

HTC launched its flagship the HTC U12+ back in May 2018. Now, two years later, it seems that the company is gearing to launch a new flagship smartphone.

According to a report by tipster LlabTooFeR, HTC is planning to launch an HTC Desire 10 Pro successor soon. The new flagship smartphone will be called the HTC Desire 20 Pro and it will come with a design that is a mix of the OnePlus 8 on the front and the Xiaomi Mi 10 on the back.

The tipster also notes that the phone is codenamed ‘Bayamo’ and it will sport a 3.5mm headphone jack -- a feature that is slowly disappearing from flagship smartphones now.

What’s more? The HTC Desire 20 Pro has also made an appearance on the benchmarking site Geekbench, wherein the phone has garnered 312 points on the single-core score and 1,367 points on the multi-core score.

The Geekbench listing also reveals that the upcoming smartphone will come with 6GB RAM and a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor that operates on a base frequency of 1.80GHz, which indicates that the HTC Desire 20 Pro could either come with Snapdragon 660 or Snapdragon 665 system-on-chip.

Unfortunately, there are no more details available about HTC’s upcoming smartphone. The Geekbench listing also doesn’ reveal more. But we’ll keep an eye out for details and update you as soon as we hear anything else.

tags
top news
PM Modi to address Mann Ki Baat shortly, focus likely on Covid-19 situation
PM Modi to address Mann Ki Baat shortly, focus likely on Covid-19 situation
India reports 1,990 new Covid-19 cases, 49 deaths in 24 hours
India reports 1,990 new Covid-19 cases, 49 deaths in 24 hours
LIVE: Discipline, self-reliance will help India defeat Covid-19, says CDS Rawat
LIVE: Discipline, self-reliance will help India defeat Covid-19, says CDS Rawat
5 cities in Tamil Nadu under complete lockdown from today to check Covid-19 spread
5 cities in Tamil Nadu under complete lockdown from today to check Covid-19 spread
‘Bored’ truck driver plays card game with friends, 24 test Covid-19 positive
‘Bored’ truck driver plays card game with friends, 24 test Covid-19 positive
‘Don’t talk to Sachin, you’ll be in pain’: Lee reveals Aus sledging tactic
‘Don’t talk to Sachin, you’ll be in pain’: Lee reveals Aus sledging tactic
Here’s a list of Netflix’s secret codes for hidden shows, movies
Here’s a list of Netflix’s secret codes for hidden shows, movies
Covid-19: India sees biggest 1-day spike, hospitals become hotspots | Top 5 from HT
Covid-19: India sees biggest 1-day spike, hospitals become hotspots | Top 5 from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

tech