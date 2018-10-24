HTC Exodus 1 blockchain phone explained: Top features and more

Blockchain phones are finally becoming a reality! HTC became the world’s first major smartphone brand to launch a commercial blockchain phone, HTC Exodus 1. The device not only paves way for a larger decentralised network for blockchain but also for peer-to-peer cryptocurrency exchange.

So, how does a blockchain phone actually work? One of the crucial elements for any blockchain handset is a secure vault that stores your cryptocurrencies like bitcoins or ethereum. In the case of HTC Exodus 1, the smartphone has a “secure enclave” that stores your cryptocurrenies and even non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Soon, this vault will have all your digital data as well. Since the phone runs on Android, it is considered to be more vulnerable to hacks than iOS, HTC Exodus ensures the on-device vault is protected from the Google software. HTC has also added a security layer on top of the mobile OS.

HTC Exodus comes with a “Social Key Recovery mechanism” which allows users to track a phone when it goes missing or gets stolen. The feature also allows users to recover keys as well. Adhering to the principles of a decentralised blockchain network, the HTC phone does not store data at a central location in one platform. Users, however, have the full control over their data.

“HTC allows you to pick a few trustworthy contacts, and each one of those must download a key management app. Your seed then gets split using a secret sharing algorithm and is sent to the trusted contacts. Should the need arise, you can successfully regain access to your funds,” the company explains.

The smartphone also comes with a dedicated Zion Wallet for cryptocurrencies. Zion also supports developers to integrate their applications with the wallet. ALSO READ: Blockchain technology explained: Here are its top features

HTC Exodus comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with 6GB of RAM (HTC)

Apart from being a mobile blockchain unit, HTC Exodus 1 is also a high-end smartphone. It comes with 6.0-inch quad HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone comes with 12-megapixel and 16-megapixel main camera, and 8-megapixel and 8-megapixel dual front camera with bokeh support.

HTC Exodus is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with 6GB of RAM. It comes with 128GB built-in storage. It houses a 3,500mAh battery. Other key features include HTC BoomSound Hi-Fi edition, Edge Sense 2 for one-handed usage, Cat. 18 Gigabit LTE, VoLTE, and Wi-Fi Calling.

Interestingly enough, HTC Exodus can only be purchased through cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ethereum. The device is priced at 0.15 btc, which is Rs 70,000 approximately. ALSO READ: Meet Finney, the world’s first blockchain smartphone

First Published: Oct 24, 2018 16:29 IST