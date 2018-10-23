HTC Exodus 1 blockchain phone officially launched: Full specifications, price

HTC on Tuesday formally announced the launch of its first blockchain phone, HTC Exodus 1. The company is now giving an early access to the phone to users. You can also register for the smartphone through the company’s official website.

The smartphone will be available for 0.15 BTC or 4.78 ETH which is Rs 70,000 approximately (direct currency conversion). The phone, however, can be purchased only through bitcoins or cryptocurrencies.

HTC Exodus 1 will be initially available in select markets like the US, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Austria, Norway, and Turkey among others. It’s not yet clear whether phone will arrive in markets like India where the governments are strict on cryptocurrency usage.

“Genesis Block. Exodus Phone. This is official early access release to the EXODUS 1. We are inviting a community of developers and enthusiasts to work with us to keep building security. Join us in rebuilding trust together, one phone at a time. Get your early access now,” said the company in a tweet.

HTC Exodus 1 comes with wallet that’s stored in a secure section of the device in order to keep it “protected from the Android OS,” reports TheVerge. The wallet can be used for storing keys for all major cryptocurrencies including the latest Cryptokitties.

Apart from a dedicated wallet, HTC Exodus 1 has a mechanism to track phone when it goes missing or stolen. This, however, will require a secondary device with HTC’s key management application.

HTC Exodus 1: Full specifications

The smartphone comes with a 6-inch HD+ 18:9 display. Running on Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, HTC Exodus 1 has 6GB of RAM and 128GB built-in storage. It is powered by a 3,500mAh battery. It also comes with IP68 certification for water and dust resistance. On the software front, it runs on Android Oreo.

HTC Exodus 1 sports a dual-rear camera setup with 16-megapixel sensors. On the front it has 8-megapixel dual cameras. The phone is also capable of shooting 4K videos at 60 frames per second.

Here’s the blueprint of the world’s first major blockchain phone (HTC Exodus)

Not the first blockchain phone

Earlier this year, Switzerland-based Sirin Labs launched the world’s first commercial blockchain phone, Finney.

An Android-based smartphone, Finney comes with a “cold-storage” for crypto wallet and also capability to peer-to-peer resource sharing. In terms of specs, smartphone sports a 6-inch 18:9 notch screen, 8-megapixel selfie camera, and 12-megapixel main camera. The phone is available for for $999 (Rs 73,600 approximately).

Sinagpore-based Pundi X last month launched a blockchain-based OS and communication protocol for mobile devices. The phone runs on Function X, an ecosystem built entirely on and for blockchain. The phone also features a D-app wallet app that will support all kinds of cryptocurrencies.

First Published: Oct 23, 2018 15:18 IST