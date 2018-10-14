Blockchain phones are becoming a reality: HTC Exodus to launch on October 22

So, what is next for smartphones? Blockchain.

HTC earlier this year had disclosed that it was working on a futuristic Blockchain-based phone, dubbed as HTC Exodus. Months later, we finally have an official release date of the phone. According to an Instagram post by the smartphone company, HTC Exodus blockchain phone is going to launch on October 22.

Since the teaser doesn’t reveal much beyond the release date, we will have to wait longer to find out how HTC’s blockchain phone will work. Phil Chen, who is spearheading the company’s new blockchain initiative, earlier this year had said the phone will support cryptocurrencies like “Bitcoin, Lightning Networks, Ethereum, Dfinity, and more.”

HTC, however, isn’t going to be the first in the world to launch a blockchain phone. Switzerland-based Sirin Labs earlier this year launched the world’s first commercial blockchain phone, Finney.

Finney is an Android-based smartphone which features a built-in “cold-storage” crypto wallet and peer-to-peer resource sharing and other blockchain elements. In terms of specs, Finney (the updated model) has a 6-inch 18:9 notch screen, 8-megapixel selfie camera, and 12-megapixel main camera. The phone is available for pre-order for $999 (Rs 73,600 approximately).

Sinagpore-based Pundi X last week announced that it had created a blockchain-based OS and communication protocol for mobile devices. The phone runs on Function X, an ecosystem built entirely on and for blockchain. The phone has a D-app wallet app that will support all kinds of cryptocurrencies.

“Function X, the new blockchain eco-system, also enables users to securely send and receive data of all kinds, via a new transmission protocol, FXTP, while a decentralized file storage system is known as IPFX. Users will be able to share data in much the same way as they do online securely via the blockchain, while developers can quickly and easily publish decentralized applications via FXTP,” said the company in a note.

The XPhone OS is currently available to phone manufacturers for testing. The detailed information of Function X will be announced on functionx.ioon October 15. The Function X blockchain, FXTP, IPFX, and XPhone will debut in the second quarter of 2019.

Pundi X also plans to launch the phone in India but shared no concrete timeline. ALSO READ: Blockchain: Benefits of this emerging technology beyond cryptocurrencies

First Published: Oct 14, 2018 13:34 IST