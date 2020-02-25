HTC is planning to launch a 5G smartphone in 2020

tech

Smartphone industry has witnessed drastic changes in the past couple of years. While brands like Nokia, that were once popular among the masses, have made a comeback with phones like the Nokia 9 PureView and the Banana phone, others like BlackBerry and HTC have faded away from the limelight. Now, a new report hints that HTC is planning to make a comeback in the smartphone market with a 5G-enabled smartphone.

HTC’s new CEO, Yves Maitre, in an interview has said that his company will launch a 5G-enabled smartphone in 2020. According to UDN, HTC’s 5G smartphone is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm processor and it is likely to be a ‘flagship-tier’ device. Beyond this, there is no word on whether the company will opt for a multi-device strategy or the exact timeline of launch of its 5G smartphone.

Apart from smartphones, HTC is also planning to go big in terms of virtual reality, mixed reality and augmented reality this year . The Taiwan-based company is planning to launch several virtual reality (VR) based headsets this year. It is planning to HTC VIVE Cosmos Elite, HTC VIVE Cosmos Play, HTC VIVE Cosmos XR, and VIVE Sync in mid-March at the Game Developers Conference 2020.