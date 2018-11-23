HTC not shutting down smartphone business, new devices coming soon

HTC has quashed reports that claimed it was quitting the smartphone business with plans of releasing new devices soon.

HTC will launch new smartphones by the end of this year and in early 2019, the DigiTimes reported.

“HTC said it will not give up its handset business as it believes that the handset has become indispensable to human life and that the related key VR technology will play a key role for the future development of mobile devices,” the report said on Thursday.

“In addition to continuing optimizing its VR platform and enriching its VR/AR content, HTC said it will also exert efforts to integrate related technologies including AI, blockchain and 5G to roll out new product lines for the 5G era,” the report added.

The smartphone player has reportedly said that it is contemplating to launch a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of HTC U12 life by the end of December.

HTC recently launched its first blockchain phone, HTC Exodus 1. HTC Exodus 1 will be available in select markets including the US, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Austria, Norway, and Turkey among others. The smartphone will be available for 0.15 BTC or 4.78 ETH.

HTC Exodus is the brainchild of HTC Vive Founder, Phil Chen, who was also the driving force behind the Vive virtual reality (VR) headset and forms the start of a major Blockchain push as the company looks to return to the smartphone industry.

First Published: Nov 23, 2018 14:48 IST