HTC Vive Business Edition VR system launched in India, priced at Rs 1,26,990

HTC on Wednesday launched its “Vive Business Edition” headset in India with the aim to drive business use of Virtual Reality (VR). The VR headset is priced at Rs 1,26,990 in India, and is available to purchase online via Amazon and imonline.co.in.

HTC Vive Business Edition comes with additional services adapted for business and commercial environments.

“Built to scale with growing business requirements, Vive Business Edition delivers exceptional experience and innovative solutions that address the growing business needs of companies globally,” Faisal Siddiqui, President, South Asia at HTC, said in a statement.

“As a part of our focus in 2018, we plan to expedite the growth of our partners through application of Vive technology across areas like gaming, entertainment, automotive, engineering and medical, among others,” Siddiqui added.

Alongside the full Vive VR system, Vive Business Edition comes with commercial licensing, a 12-month limited warranty and an option to order the device in large quantities. There’s also a dedicated Vive Business Edition customer support line.

HTC Vive Edition features a headset, four face cushions, two wireless controllers, and two base stations. It also comes with a Link box, a 16-foot headset extension kit, earbuds, cables, chargers and accessories.