HTC Vive Cosmos to launch in India next month, pre-orders to start soon

tech

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 20:24 IST

Taiwanese consumer electronics company HTC on Thursday announced that the new Vive Cosmos virtual reality (VR) headset would be launched in India in October during the festive season.

“Since Vive began our VR journey, we have continued to refine and improve on what a premium VR experience can and should be,” said Raymond Pao, Senior VP of Product and Strategy, HTC Vive.

“Cosmos offers an unmatched experience and is also our most versatile headset yet, with inside-out tracking, options in the future for different faceplates, unlimited content in the box, and the new user interface, we see limitless possibilities for XR customers,” Raymond added.

Vive Cosmos is built to adapt to the needs of VR customers with ease, versatility, and performance at the forefront. The all-new Vive tracking system offers a simplified setup that makes getting into VR faster and easier than ever before, with six camera sensors for wide and accurate inside-out tracking, the company said in a statement.

Cosmos features a 2880 x 1700 combined pixel resolution, an 88 per cent increase over the original Vive delivering crystal-clear text and graphics.

All-new LCD panels reduce the distance between pixels and combined with real RGB displays minimize screen-door effect.

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 20:24 IST