HTC Wildfire R70 budget smartphone launched in India

tech

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 13:52 IST

HTC on Friday quietly launched a new smartphone in India. The smartphone has only been listed on the HTC India website with its price and availability details yet to be announced. HTC Wildfire R70 will most likely be priced in the budget segment based on its specifications.

The new HTC smartphone comes in two colour options of ‘Aurora Blue’ and ‘Night Black’. It has a notched display up front housing the selfie camera. There’s a triple camera setup at the rear along with a fingerprint sensor.

In terms of specs, HTC Wildfire R70 features a 6.53-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek’s MT6763 octa-core processor clocked at 2.0GHz. There’s only one storage variant for the HTC Wildfire R70 which offers 2GB of RAM and 32GB storage. It also has a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 256GB.

The triple camera setup on the HTC Wildfire R70 features a 16-megapixel primary sensor and dual 2-megapixel sensors. Up front, there’s an 8-megapixel camera for selfies. Some of the camera features include LED flash, macro mode, HDR, portrait mode and AR stickers.

The smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery with a microUSB port for charging. Connectivity options on the HTC Wildfire R70 include dual SIM support, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.2 and a 3.5mm headphone jack. On the software front, the HTC Wildfire R70 runs on Android 9 Pie with HTC Sense layered on top.

HTC is yet to announce the price and availability details for its new smartphone. This is also the third smartphone from HTC’s Wildfire series. The company launched the HTC Wildfire X in India last August.