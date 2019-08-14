HTC Wildfire X launched in India, price starts at Rs 9,999: Specifications, features

tech

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 11:22 IST

HTC on Wednesday launched a new smartphone in India. Called Wildfire X, the latest HTC smartphone will be available in India at a starting price of Rs 9,999. The top-end model featuring 4GB of RAM will be available for Rs 12,999. HTC Wildfire X will go on sale starting August 22 online exclusively via Flipkart.com.

HTC has partnered with Vodafone Idea to offer 0.5GB data per day for 18 months. New and existing Vodafone Idea customers will get Rs75x50 (Rs 3,750) Coupons in via MyVodafone/MyIdea (MVA/MIA) App. Once customer recharges with Rs 255 through MVA/MIA , Rs 75 coupon can be redeemed

HTC Wildfire X comes with a “Mybuddy” security feature that allows users to share their real-time location, record and transmit sound/video of the surrounding in real-time as well. The feature can also help users trigger a loud alarm. Another highlight of HTC Wildfire X is 2x optical zoom, a rare camera feature for budget smartphones in India.

HTC Wildfire X: Full specifications

HTC Wildfire X comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ IPS display. The smartphone has triple rear cameras featuring 12-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel (8x hybrid zoom), and 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel wide-angle 86-degree selfie camera.

HTC Wildfire X is powered by an octa-core processor with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/128GB storage. The phone supports 256GB expandable storage (hybrid sim slot). The phone runs on Android Pie out-of-the-box.

The latest HTC smartphone has a 3,300mAh battery with 10W charging support and USB Type-C. Key features of the phone include fingerprint sensor and 4G VoLTE.

